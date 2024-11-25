News & Insights

GreenPower Motor Hosts Exclusive Investor Webinar

November 25, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

GreenPower Motor (TSE:GPV) has released an update.

GreenPower Motor Company is set to host a live investor webinar on December 4, 2024, featuring insights from its leadership team on the company’s strategic direction and growth. With a focus on advancing electric vehicle adoption, GreenPower has delivered 614 vehicles in the past three years, generating over $90 million in revenue.

