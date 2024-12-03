Greenlane signs multi-year distributor agreement with CURB Lifestyle

Greenlane (GNLN) Holdings has signed an exclusive multi-year global distributor agreement with CURB Lifestyle, manufacturer of a patented, non-heating, inhalation device capable of safely delivering a wide range of formulations, including nicotine, cannabinoids, and other wellness compounds. CURB’s inhalation device is targeting multi-billion-dollar markets, with the primary verticals encompassing nicotine, cannabis and wellness. Starting in mid-December, CURB products will be available to order via the Company’s multiple online retail storefronts, as well as its wholesale portal. Greenlane also plans to make the device available to its dispensary clients for use with cannabis formulations as a healthier option of consumption.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GNLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.