Greenlane signs multi-year distributor agreement with CURB Lifestyle

December 03, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Greenlane (GNLN) Holdings has signed an exclusive multi-year global distributor agreement with CURB Lifestyle, manufacturer of a patented, non-heating, inhalation device capable of safely delivering a wide range of formulations, including nicotine, cannabinoids, and other wellness compounds. CURB’s inhalation device is targeting multi-billion-dollar markets, with the primary verticals encompassing nicotine, cannabis and wellness. Starting in mid-December, CURB products will be available to order via the Company’s multiple online retail storefronts, as well as its wholesale portal. Greenlane also plans to make the device available to its dispensary clients for use with cannabis formulations as a healthier option of consumption.

