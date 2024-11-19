Greenlane enters U.S. distribution agreement with Veriteque USA

Greenlane (GNLN) Holdings announced a multi-year distribution agreement with Veriteque USA, a manufacturer of the patented SwabTek and Verifique brand of single-use, dry reagent presumptive field tests for detection of narcotics, explosives, gunshot residue and other harmful substances. Under the agreement, Greenlane will distribute Veriteque’s comprehensive portfolio of field test kits in the U.S. with a focus on institutional retail, education, law enforcement and corporate accounts. Veriteque’s manufacturing facility, located in San Diego, CA, is capable of producing hundreds of thousands of printed tests daily and currently supplies well known retailers nationwide including Walgreens and Rite Aid, thousands of U.S. schools, more than 100 airports in the EU and hundreds of global law enforcement agencies.

