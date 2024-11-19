News & Insights

Stocks

Greenlane enters U.S. distribution agreement with Veriteque USA

November 19, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Greenlane (GNLN) Holdings announced a multi-year distribution agreement with Veriteque USA, a manufacturer of the patented SwabTek and Verifique brand of single-use, dry reagent presumptive field tests for detection of narcotics, explosives, gunshot residue and other harmful substances. Under the agreement, Greenlane will distribute Veriteque’s comprehensive portfolio of field test kits in the U.S. with a focus on institutional retail, education, law enforcement and corporate accounts. Veriteque’s manufacturing facility, located in San Diego, CA, is capable of producing hundreds of thousands of printed tests daily and currently supplies well known retailers nationwide including Walgreens and Rite Aid, thousands of U.S. schools, more than 100 airports in the EU and hundreds of global law enforcement agencies.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GNLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.