Greenlane begins distribution of Toxi Shield by Safety Strip’s iodine tablets

Greenlane (GNLN) Holdings has begun distribution of Toxi Shield by Safety Strips’ premium quality and competitively priced iodine tablets produced by Safety Strips, Inc, a portfolio company of Safe Supply Streaming. Potassium iodide tablets are specially designed to protect your thyroid gland in emergency situations where harmful radioactive iodine exposure is a concern and the need for a reliable short-term protection measure is recommended for use by health authorities. KI, a non-prescription drug, does not protect against external radiation but can help protect the thyroid gland, a hormone-producing gland in the neck, from ingested or inhaled radioactive iodine that might be released into the atmosphere in a radiation emergency, such as a nuclear power plant accident. Additionally, recent directives from the Swedish and Norwegian governments include the recommendation to its citizens that they have a supply of KI tablets in the event of a nuclear accident.

