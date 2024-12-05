News & Insights

Greenlane begins distribution of Toxi Shield by Safety Strip’s iodine tablets

December 05, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Greenlane (GNLN) Holdings has begun distribution of Toxi Shield by Safety Strips’ premium quality and competitively priced iodine tablets produced by Safety Strips, Inc, a portfolio company of Safe Supply Streaming. Potassium iodide tablets are specially designed to protect your thyroid gland in emergency situations where harmful radioactive iodine exposure is a concern and the need for a reliable short-term protection measure is recommended for use by health authorities. KI, a non-prescription drug, does not protect against external radiation but can help protect the thyroid gland, a hormone-producing gland in the neck, from ingested or inhaled radioactive iodine that might be released into the atmosphere in a radiation emergency, such as a nuclear power plant accident. Additionally, recent directives from the Swedish and Norwegian governments include the recommendation to its citizens that they have a supply of KI tablets in the event of a nuclear accident.

