Greenidge Generation Expands Stock Issuance for Growth

November 18, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Greenidge Generation Holdings ( (GREE) ).

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has approved a significant increase in its Class A common stock issuance under its amended 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, adding 700,000 shares to the pool. This move, supported by major stakeholders, aims to bolster the company’s stockholder incentives and will take effect 40 days after notifying stockholders, offering potential growth opportunities for investors.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
