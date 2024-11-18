Greenidge Generation Expands Stock Issuance for Growth

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

The latest announcement is out from Greenidge Generation Holdings ( (GREE) ).

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has approved a significant increase in its Class A common stock issuance under its amended 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, adding 700,000 shares to the pool. This move, supported by major stakeholders, aims to bolster the company’s stockholder incentives and will take effect 40 days after notifying stockholders, offering potential growth opportunities for investors.

