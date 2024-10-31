GreenFirst’s Strategic Moves in Lumber Market

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) has released an update.

GreenFirst Forest Products has announced a rights offering to raise up to $96.9 million, aiming to enhance productivity and future earnings through an off-cycle capital expenditure program. The company is also preparing for a spin-out of Kap Corporation shares to GreenFirst shareholders, scheduled for early November. These strategic moves are designed to bolster GreenFirst’s competitiveness and financial strength in the lumber industry.

