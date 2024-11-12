GreenFirst Completes Spin-Out and Appoints New Director

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) has released an update.

GreenFirst Forest Products and KapCorp have successfully completed their Plan of Arrangement, allowing GreenFirst shareholders to receive shares in KapCorp. Additionally, GreenFirst shares will continue trading under the same symbol but with a new CUSIP number. Doug Crawford has been appointed to KapCorp’s Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience in the recycling industry.

