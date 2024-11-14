Greenfire Resources Reports Growth and Strategic Moves

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Greenfire Resources reported a robust 30% increase in production for Q3 2024, attributed to a successful drilling campaign and completion of maintenance activities. The company is exploring strategic options to enhance shareholder value and has engaged financial advisors for this purpose. Additionally, Waterous Energy Fund Management acquired a significant 43.3% stake in the company.

