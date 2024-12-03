Greencore Reports Strong FY24 Performance and Dividend Return

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, with a notable increase in both operating profit and profit margins. The company has reintroduced dividends and conducted share buybacks, reflecting its strong balance sheet and commitment to shareholder returns. As Greencore enters FY25, it anticipates further profit growth, supported by efficiency initiatives and strategic operational achievements.

