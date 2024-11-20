Greencoat Renewables Director Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greencoat Renewables PLC has announced that Niamh Marshall, a Non-Executive Director, has made an initial purchase of 25,000 ordinary shares at a price of 0.8220 cents per share. The transaction took place on November 18, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Growth Dublin. This purchase could reflect confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially capturing the interest of investors looking for opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into DE:GRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.