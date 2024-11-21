News & Insights

Greenbrook TMS Strategic Acquisition and Restructuring by Neuronetics

November 21, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Greenbrook Tms ( (GBNHF) ) has provided an update.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. has received court approval for its arrangement with Neuronetics Inc., paving the way for Neuronetics to acquire all Greenbrook shares. This strategic move aims to boost operational efficiency by closing 23 treatment centers and focusing on the most profitable ones in the U.S., enhancing their mental health services. The expected completion of this arrangement by November 2024 holds forward-looking implications, including potential changes in market operations and financial strategies.

