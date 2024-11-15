Greenbrook TMS Acquisition by Neuronetics Approved

Greenbrook Tms (GBNHF) has released an update.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. has received final court approval for its acquisition by Neuronetics, marking a significant step in the arrangement as Neuronetics plans to acquire all outstanding shares. The transaction, overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, is expected to close by the end of November 2024, with plans to remove Greenbrook from public trading and reporting requirements.

For further insights into GBNHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.