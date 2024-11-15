News & Insights

Greenbrook TMS Acquisition by Neuronetics Approved

Greenbrook Tms (GBNHF) has released an update.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. has received final court approval for its acquisition by Neuronetics, marking a significant step in the arrangement as Neuronetics plans to acquire all outstanding shares. The transaction, overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, is expected to close by the end of November 2024, with plans to remove Greenbrook from public trading and reporting requirements.

