Greenbrier reports Q4 EPS $1.92 vs. $1.06 last year

Reports Q4 revenue $1.1B vs. $820.2M last year. “Greenbrier (GBX) ended fiscal 2024 with a great fourth quarter. Our market-leading position demonstrates the progress on our strategic plan to deliver strong performance, reduce cyclicality, and deliver long-term shareholder value,” said Lorie L. Tekorius, CEO and President. “We are extremely pleased to have delivered aggregate gross margin of nearly 16% in fiscal 2024, in line with our long-term target. This achievement reflects the efficiency initiatives we have been focused on for the last 18 months to improve margins in our core manufacturing business and the growth of recurring revenue from our leasing platform. Our efforts also led to near-record EBITDA for the fiscal year. Additionally, we are near our long-term target for return on invested capital, which we initially estimated to achieve in 2026. It’s important to note that these results were achieved amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Looking ahead, we are confident that we will maintain our margin profile and deliver strong bottom-line performance in fiscal 2025. With a leading market position, stable new railcar backlog, and steadily growing recurring revenue from our leasing business, we remain focused on generating sustainable results across a range of market conditions.”

