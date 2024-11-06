News & Insights

Greenbriar Applauds New Puerto Rico Governor

November 06, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Greenbriar Capital (TSE:GRB) has released an update.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. is optimistic as Jenniffer Gonzalez Colón, a proponent of energy resilience, becomes the new Governor of Puerto Rico. Greenbriar’s chief counsel in Puerto Rico, Luis Baco, has strong ties with the Governor, potentially paving the way for strategic collaborations in renewable energy projects.

