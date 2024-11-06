Greenbank Ventures Restructures Amid Strategic Review

Greenbank Ventures (TSE:GBNK.H) has released an update.

Greenbank Ventures Inc. has announced the resignations of two board members, Bryson Goodwin and John LaGourgue, as it explores strategic alternatives including potential mergers or asset sales. The company is also seeking a voluntary de-listing from the TSX Venture Exchange to allow more flexibility and cost savings while aiming for a future listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

