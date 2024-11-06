News & Insights

Greenbank Ventures Restructures Amid Strategic Review

November 06, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greenbank Ventures (TSE:GBNK.H) has released an update.

Greenbank Ventures Inc. has announced the resignations of two board members, Bryson Goodwin and John LaGourgue, as it explores strategic alternatives including potential mergers or asset sales. The company is also seeking a voluntary de-listing from the TSX Venture Exchange to allow more flexibility and cost savings while aiming for a future listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

