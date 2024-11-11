News & Insights

Green Technology Metals Drives Resource Expansion in Ontario

November 11, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.

Green Technology Metals Limited is advancing its Root Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, with a promising 14,000-meter diamond drilling program. The initial phase has revealed substantial spodumene content in several drill holes, indicating potential for significant resource expansion. Investors are eagerly awaiting assay results to confirm high lithium oxide grades that could enhance the project’s value.

