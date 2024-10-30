Green Technology Metals Announces Major Partnership and Funding

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.

Green Technology Metals Limited has announced a strategic partnership with South Korea’s EcoPro Innovation, marked by an A$8 million investment and a Framework Agreement to advance its lithium projects in Ontario. The company secured conditional government funding of up to C$5.47 million for infrastructure upgrades and made significant strides in exploration efforts at its Eastern and Western Hubs. These developments position Green Technology Metals as a key player in building a fully integrated lithium business in Canada.

