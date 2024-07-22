Green Plains Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.86, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 14.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Green Plains. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $21.00 $28.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $31.00 Ben Bienvenu Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $24.00 $24.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $29.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $34.00 $37.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $22.00 $25.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Lowers Buy $40.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Green Plains. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Green Plains compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Green Plains's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in three segments based on function. The ethanol production segment, which generates the majority of revenue, includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, natural gas and other commodities. The partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Green Plains's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.3% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Green Plains's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Green Plains's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Green Plains's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Green Plains's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

