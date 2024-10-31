Green Future Food’s Equity Reduction in Subsidiary

Green Future Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:1084) has released an update.

Green Future Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science Co., Ltd. is set to reduce its equity interest in a subsidiary from 60% to approximately 46.68% following a new investment agreement. The agreement involves a capital injection by an investor and provides a repurchase option for Green Fresh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules.

