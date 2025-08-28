Is Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Green Dot (GDOT). GDOT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.03 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.23. Over the last 12 months, GDOT's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.40 and as low as 4.21, with a median of 6.99.

Finally, investors should note that GDOT has a P/CF ratio of 12.85. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.88. Over the past 52 weeks, GDOT's P/CF has been as high as 25.01 and as low as 4.91, with a median of 9.65.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Green Dot is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GDOT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

