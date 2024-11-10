Green Critical Minerals Secures $2.48M for Expansion

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Ltd has successfully raised $2.48 million through an oversubscribed capital raise, aimed at accelerating the commercialisation of its innovative VHD Block Technology and advancing the McIntosh Graphite Project. The funds will enable the company to build a pilot plant for VHD Blocks, targeting the lucrative electronics market, and complete a pre-feasibility study for the McIntosh Project. This strategic move reflects strong investor confidence and positions the company to enhance its market presence and shareholder value.

