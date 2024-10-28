News & Insights

Green Critical Minerals Issues Unlisted Options to Boost Growth

October 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 20 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.01, set to expire on July 15, 2027. These securities, which are part of previously announced transactions, are not listed and not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This strategic move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance shareholder value.

