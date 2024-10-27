Green Critical Minerals Issues New Performance Rights

News & Insights

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 20 million unquoted performance rights in two classes, as part of previously disclosed transactions. These securities, not intended for quotation on the ASX, reflect the company’s strategic moves to enhance its financial operations. Investors interested in the mineral sector might find these developments noteworthy as they could impact future company valuations.

