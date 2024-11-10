Green Critical Minerals Announces New Securities Offering

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited is set to issue up to 381,510,660 fully paid ordinary shares in a new securities offering, scheduled for November 20, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the company’s capital for future growth initiatives. Investors are keenly watching how this will impact the company’s market position and stock performance.

