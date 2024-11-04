Green Critical Minerals Advances VHD Graphite Production

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Ltd (GCM) has appointed Professor Andrew Ruys as Head of Research and Development to lead the commercialisation of their very high density (VHD) graphite block technology. Alongside this strategic hiring, GCM has secured an industrial facility in New South Wales to facilitate the production and commercialisation process, marking significant progress toward generating first revenues from this innovative technology. These developments position GCM for a promising future in the advanced materials sector.

