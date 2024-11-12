Green Bridge Metals Expands Operations to Minnesota

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.
Green Bridge Metals Corporation has established a new headquarters in Minnesota to support its exploration efforts at the Skibo project. This move will enable the company to resample drill cores and conduct a VTEM survey to better understand the mineralization potential in the area. The results could unveil significant insights into copper, nickel, and other valuable elements.
