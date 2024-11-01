Green Bridge Metals Backs U.S. Sanctions Proposal

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation supports the U.S. proposal for G7 sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium, aiming to reduce dependency on Russia for these critical industrial metals. The company is committed to exploring sustainable and ethical sources for such metals outside geopolitically sensitive regions. Additionally, Green Bridge has extended its contract with MIC for online marketing services.

