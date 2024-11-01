News & Insights

Stocks

Green Bridge Metals Backs U.S. Sanctions Proposal

November 01, 2024 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation supports the U.S. proposal for G7 sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium, aiming to reduce dependency on Russia for these critical industrial metals. The company is committed to exploring sustainable and ethical sources for such metals outside geopolitically sensitive regions. Additionally, Green Bridge has extended its contract with MIC for online marketing services.

For further insights into TSE:GRBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.