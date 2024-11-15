Greatland Gold Nears Completion of Transformative Acquisition

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.
Greatland Gold is on the brink of completing a major acquisition of the Havieron gold-copper project and Telfer gold-copper mine from Newmont Corporation, with final conditions expected to be satisfied by early December 2024. Significant progress, including regulatory approvals and workforce integration, has been achieved, positioning Greatland to become a leading Australian gold and copper producer. The company is also finalizing a substantial working capital facility to support this transformative acquisition.
