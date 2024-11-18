News & Insights

Stocks

Greatland Gold to Fully Acquire Havieron Project

November 18, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greatland Gold is poised to consolidate its ownership of the Havieron gold-copper project to 100% and acquire full control of the Telfer mine, enhancing its strategic position in the Paterson region. The company’s targeted completion for these acquisitions is set for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a significant expansion in its mining and exploration portfolio. This move aligns with Greatland’s ambition to become a major player in the multi-commodity mining industry.

For further insights into GB:GGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.