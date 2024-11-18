Greatland Gold to Fully Acquire Havieron Project

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold is poised to consolidate its ownership of the Havieron gold-copper project to 100% and acquire full control of the Telfer mine, enhancing its strategic position in the Paterson region. The company’s targeted completion for these acquisitions is set for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a significant expansion in its mining and exploration portfolio. This move aligns with Greatland’s ambition to become a major player in the multi-commodity mining industry.

