Greatland Gold Expands with Key Acquisition

Greatland Gold has announced the acquisition of the Havieron gold-copper project and Telfer mine from Newmont Corporation, positioning itself as a major gold and copper producer in Australia. The $475 million deal, supported by substantial equity funding and debt financing, includes a complete ownership of Havieron and the Telfer infrastructure, enhancing Greatland’s mining potential and operational continuity. This strategic move is set to significantly boost Greatland’s production capacity and value for shareholders.

