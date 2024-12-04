Great Western Mining Sees Stake Increase by Shore Capital

Great Western Mining (GB:GWMO) has released an update.

Great Western Mining Corporation has reported that Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited now holds 18.90% of the company’s voting rights, following an acquisition of financial instruments. This change reflects a significant stake in the company, potentially influencing its future decisions and market performance.

