Great Western Exploration Uncovers New Copper-Gold Targets

October 20, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration has identified six promising copper-gold targets at its Juggernaut VHMS system, located in the Yerrida North Project. These targets, named Archer, Falconer, Seymour, Smith, Howard, and Palmer, exhibit strong geological potential similar to the nearby DeGrussa deposits, with preparations for drilling underway. Investors keen on mining opportunities should watch as Great Western advances its exploration efforts in this potentially lucrative region.

