Great Western Exploration Secures Funding for Drilling Programs

October 21, 2024 — 10:30 pm EDT

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited has secured $2.5 million from major shareholders to fund its ambitious drilling programs at the Sumo Niobium target and six Juggernaut VHMS targets. This funding ensures the continuation of their exploration efforts at the Oval and Oval South sites in the Yerrida North Project. The company aims to make significant discoveries and welcomes new shareholders onboard.

