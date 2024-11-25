Great Western Completes Initial Drilling at Copper-Gold Site

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.
Great Western Exploration (ASX: GTE) has successfully completed the first phase of drilling at its Oval Copper-Gold Target within the Yerrida North Project in Western Australia. This phase involved drilling two diamond holes and will be followed by a downhole electromagnetic survey to guide further exploration. The project’s promising location near significant mineral deposits and geological features enhances its potential for copper-gold mineralization.
