Great Western Completes Initial Drilling at Copper-Gold Site

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Great Western Exploration (ASX: GTE) has successfully completed the first phase of drilling at its Oval Copper-Gold Target within the Yerrida North Project in Western Australia. This phase involved drilling two diamond holes and will be followed by a downhole electromagnetic survey to guide further exploration. The project’s promising location near significant mineral deposits and geological features enhances its potential for copper-gold mineralization.

For further insights into AU:GTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.