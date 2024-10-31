News & Insights

Great Wall Motor Co. Secures New Framework Agreement

October 31, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Great Wall Motor Co (HK:2333) has released an update.

Great Wall Motor Co. has entered into a new Framework Agreement with Chairman Wei Jian Jun and his associates, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027. This agreement involves the purchasing and selling of products, services, and leasing activities, and will impact the company’s financial transactions as per the Hong Kong Listing Rules. With the purchase of products exceeding 5% of applicable percentage ratios, this deal requires reporting, annual review, and independent shareholder approval.

Stocks mentioned

GWLLF

