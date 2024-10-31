Great Wall Motor Co. Secures New Framework Agreement

Great Wall Motor Co (HK:2333) has released an update.

Great Wall Motor Co. has entered into a new Framework Agreement with Chairman Wei Jian Jun and his associates, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027. This agreement involves the purchasing and selling of products, services, and leasing activities, and will impact the company’s financial transactions as per the Hong Kong Listing Rules. With the purchase of products exceeding 5% of applicable percentage ratios, this deal requires reporting, annual review, and independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:2333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.