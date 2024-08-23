News & Insights

Great Southern Mining Starts Drill Program at Duketon Gold Project

August 23, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Great Southern Mining (ASX:GSN) said on Wednesday (August 21) that it has kicked off reverse-circulation drilling at its Duketon gold project, situated in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields region.

Drilling will commence at the Golden Boulder prospect before newly defined targets at the site are tested.

Acquired by Great Southern in February 2021, the Duketon property is located within the Duketon Greenstone Belt, which it shares with gold producer Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF).

Golden Boulder historically produced 1,915 tonnes at 28.6 grams per tonne of gold.

“(Golden Boulder) in particular hosts all three of the main mineralised structures in the Duketon Greenstone Belt and has seen very little drilling since the 1990s,” commented Matthew Keane, managing director of Great Southern.

In a mid-July press release, Great Southern mentions the Amy Clarke and Boundary prospects in addition to Golden Boulder. The company said several geochemical soil surveys done this year have helped it define new gold anomalies northeast of Amy Clarke along the Garden Well trend. The surveys have also strengthened Boundary's prospectivity.

According to Great Southern, gold surface anomalism at Boundary, which is located south of Amy Clarke, also on the Garden Well trend, is up to 10 times greater than other prospects covered under its tenure.

The Garden Well trend is home to Regis Resources' 5 million ounce Garden Well deposit.

"We are keen to execute an efficient and cost effect program and will eagerly await the assay results over the newly defined targets," Keane added in Wednesday's press release.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

