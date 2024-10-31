Great Southern Mining Offers Share Sale Facility

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has initiated an Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility, allowing shareholders with holdings worth less than A$500 to sell their shares without incurring brokerage fees. This move aims to help small shareholders realize the value of their shares while reducing the company’s administrative costs. Shareholders have until December 19, 2024, to opt-out if they wish to retain their shares.

For further insights into AU:GSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.