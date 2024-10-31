News & Insights

Great Southern Mining Offers Share Sale Facility

October 31, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has initiated an Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility, allowing shareholders with holdings worth less than A$500 to sell their shares without incurring brokerage fees. This move aims to help small shareholders realize the value of their shares while reducing the company’s administrative costs. Shareholders have until December 19, 2024, to opt-out if they wish to retain their shares.

