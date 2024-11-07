Great Southern Copper Announces Major Shareholding Change

Great Southern Copper PLC (GB:GSCU) has released an update.

Great Southern Copper PLC has announced a change in their major holdings, with Dr. Moayyed Issa S Alqurtas acquiring a 3.14% stake, equivalent to 16 million voting rights. This acquisition marks a significant update in the company’s shareholder composition, capturing the interest of investors watching the mining sector.

