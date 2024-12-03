Great Pacific Gold Sells Reedy Creek to Zincore

Fosterville South Exploration (TSE:GPAC) has released an update.

Great Pacific Gold Corp. has entered into an agreement to sell its Reedy Creek and Providence tenements in Victoria, Australia, to Zincore Metals Corp. for a combination of cash payments totaling $4 million and 6 million shares of Zincore. This strategic divestiture aligns with the company’s focus on its core projects in Papua New Guinea and provides a non-dilutive cash infusion for future exploration programs.

