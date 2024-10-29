Great Pacific Gold Appoints New VP Amid Exploration Push

Fosterville South Exploration (TSE:GPAC) has released an update.

Great Pacific Gold has appointed Callum Spink as Vice President of Exploration, as they ramp up exploration activities at their Kesar and Wild Dog projects in Papua New Guinea. Spink brings significant expertise in mining and exploration, particularly in Papua New Guinea, and will oversee the company’s exploration programs to drive shareholder value.

