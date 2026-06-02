The Great Market Shock is About to Happen

When markets run as fast and hard as they have since the start of April, you want to at least have your guard up a little. Things continue to fly higher and elevations are rising, meanwhile we are still at war, regardless of how close negotiations sound on a weekly basis, no deal is in site. Investors pushing the impacts of that aside could be a major error.

In today's video I will discuss the concerns I have in the stock market right now as it pertains to the S&P 500 (NYSEMKT: SPY).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

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*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 20, 2026. The video was published on April 21, 2026.

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Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.