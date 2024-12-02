News & Insights

Great Hill Partners announces sale of Mission Cloud Services to CDW

December 02, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Great Hill Partners has reached an agreement to sell Mission Cloud Services to CDW (CDW). Mission is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for Amazon Web Services customers. As an AWS-certified generative AI partner, Mission securely transforms customer data with AI and Machine Learning solutions and offers comprehensive protection for AWS-managed environments. Great Hill Partners developed the idea behind Mission in partnership with founder and CEO Simon Anderson. Great Hill Partners initially invested in Mission in 2017 and purchased and invested in three technology companies from 2017-2019 to bolster the Company’s standing in the industry. Under Great Hill’s ownership, Mission has become the largest independent AWS managed services company in the United States.

