Great Eastern Holdings Granted Extension Amid OCBC Offer

Great Eastern Holdings Limited (SG:G07) has released an update.

Great Eastern Holdings Limited has been granted an extension by the Singapore Exchange until January 24, 2025, to explore options to meet listing requirements. This comes as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation makes a voluntary general offer for the company’s shares, which could alter shareholding dynamics. Investors should watch for potential changes in the company’s stock structure as the deadline approaches.

