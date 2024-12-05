News & Insights

Great Divide Mining’s Upcoming General Meeting and Key Milestones

December 05, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd is set to hold a General Meeting on January 7, 2025, to discuss important business milestones, including the execution of a Farm-In Agreement and the anticipated completion of due diligence for the Adelong Venture. Investors will be keen to observe how these developments could impact the company’s future performance and stock valuation.

