Great Dirt Resources Unveils High-Grade Manganese Discovery

Great Dirt Resources Ltd has confirmed significant manganese mineralization at its Basin Project, with assays showing up to 54.5% manganese content. The company is expanding its exploration efforts, including soil sampling and drilling preparations at the Basin and Doherty Projects in New South Wales. This discovery bolsters Great Dirt’s exploration strategy and commitment to advancing key mineral resources.

