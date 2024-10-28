Great Atlantic Unveils Promising Gold Drilling Results

Great Atlantic Resources (TSE:GR) has released an update.

Great Atlantic Resources has successfully completed the seventh and eighth diamond drilling holes at its Golden Promise Gold Property in Newfoundland, revealing visible gold in both. These results are part of a fully funded program aiming to explore gold-bearing veins in the Jaclyn Main Zone for a planned bulk sample. The latest findings enhance the company’s exploration efforts, highlighting the property’s potential for gold extraction.

For further insights into TSE:GR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.