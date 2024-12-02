Great Ajax Changes Name to Rithm Property Trust

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
An update from Great Ajax ( (AJX) ) is now available.
Rithm Property Trust Inc. has officially changed its name from Great Ajax Corp., effective December 2, 2024, with the company’s stock now trading under the symbol ‘RPT’ on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors can access the company’s updated information, including press releases and SEC filings, on its new corporate website, www.rithmpropertytrust.com.
For an in-depth examination of AJX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Ramping Up its Network
- Ford (NYSE:F) Puma Goes Live in Europe
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.