Great Ajax Changes Name to Rithm Property Trust

Rithm Property Trust Inc. has officially changed its name from Great Ajax Corp., effective December 2, 2024, with the company’s stock now trading under the symbol ‘RPT’ on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors can access the company’s updated information, including press releases and SEC filings, on its new corporate website, www.rithmpropertytrust.com.

