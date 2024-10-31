Gravity announces launch of Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau

Gravity (GRVY) announced that Gravity’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Gravity Game Vision Co., Ltd, officially launched the 3D MMORPG mobile game, Ragnarok: Rebirth on October 31, 2024 at 9:00 am (HKT) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

