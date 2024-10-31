News & Insights

Stocks

Gravity announces launch of Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau

October 31, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Gravity (GRVY) announced that Gravity’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Gravity Game Vision Co., Ltd, officially launched the 3D MMORPG mobile game, Ragnarok: Rebirth on October 31, 2024 at 9:00 am (HKT) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRVY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.