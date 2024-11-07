Gratifii Ltd Shareholder Dynamics Shift with New Share Issuance

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Ltd’s substantial shareholder, Regal Funds Management Pty Limited, has seen a change in its relevant interest due to the issuance of new shares. This adjustment affects Regal’s voting power in the company as it navigates shifts in shareholder dynamics. Investors in Gratifii Ltd should take note of these developments as they can influence future company decisions.

