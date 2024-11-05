News & Insights

Gratifii Ltd Engages Investors Through Upcoming Webinars

November 05, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Limited (ASX: GTI) is set to engage investors by participating in two upcoming webinars hosted by ShareWise and Coffee Microcaps. The company’s CEO, Iain Dunstan, will outline Gratifii’s role as a leader in the incentive, rewards, and loyalty sector, and discuss recent acquisitions and growth strategies. These presentations offer a chance for investors to gain insights into Gratifii’s future direction and market innovations.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
