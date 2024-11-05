Gratifii Ltd Engages Investors Through Upcoming Webinars

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Limited (ASX: GTI) is set to engage investors by participating in two upcoming webinars hosted by ShareWise and Coffee Microcaps. The company’s CEO, Iain Dunstan, will outline Gratifii’s role as a leader in the incentive, rewards, and loyalty sector, and discuss recent acquisitions and growth strategies. These presentations offer a chance for investors to gain insights into Gratifii’s future direction and market innovations.

